Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set in lawsuit

A lawsuit filed Friday accuses Johnny Depp of punching a crew member on the set of a film shot in Los Angeles.

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
The incident allegedly took place last year on the set of "City of Lies," a movie about the killing of Notorious B.I.G.

Location manager Gregg "Rocky" Brooks alleges in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court that Depp punched him twice in the rib cage while he appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

Brooks also claims he was fired when he refused to sign papers saying he wouldn't sue.

Depp nor his representatives have issued a comment so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

