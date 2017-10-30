Judge denies mistrial motion by Sen. Menendez

A judge has denied a mistrial motion by New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend.Attorneys filed the motion over the weekend accusing U.S. District Judge William Walls of unfairly limiting what evidence or witnesses they could present.Walls said Monday the motion had no "palpable merit."The bribery trial is entering its ninth week. Menendez is charged with accepting free flights on a private jet and other gifts from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) in exchange for political influence.The two men deny any bribery arrangement.Defense attorneys argued Walls hasn't let them introduce documents that would support their theory that Menendez wasn't lobbying government officials on behalf of Melgen but instead was concerned with broader policy issues.Prosecutors countered that the judge's rulings have been consistent and called the defendants' attempt an example of their "continued unwillingness" to accept blame for their actions.