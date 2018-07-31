IMMIGRATION

New york City Council member Jumaane Williams due in court after protest arrest

NYC Council member Jumaane Williams was arrested while protesting in Foley Square back in January (Photo/@MackyAlston via Twitter)

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams is due in court Tuesday on charges stemming from an arrest in January at a demonstration.

Williams, who represents parts of Brooklyn, was arrested while protesting the detention and deportation of immigration rights activist Ravi Ragbir in Lower Manhattan.

WATCH: Councilman Williams arrested after protesting with Councilman Rodríguez
Ydanis Rodríguez and Jumaane Williams, who both hold council seats, were arrested in Foley Square while protesting the arrest of Ravi Ragbir, an immigrant rights activist.


"They, I guess, were trying to take him out, and some of us were peacefully protesting," Williams said. "The police got a little out of control as far as I'm concerned. I've never experienced anything like that. But I really want to make sure that we focus on Ravi, because thankfully I got out. He hasn't."

Fellow council member Ydanis Rodriguez was among 17 other people arrested at the protest.

Williams is facing obstruction charges.

