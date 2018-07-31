LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams is due in court Tuesday on charges stemming from an arrest in January at a demonstration.
Williams, who represents parts of Brooklyn, was arrested while protesting the detention and deportation of immigration rights activist Ravi Ragbir in Lower Manhattan.
WATCH: Councilman Williams arrested after protesting with Councilman Rodríguez
"They, I guess, were trying to take him out, and some of us were peacefully protesting," Williams said. "The police got a little out of control as far as I'm concerned. I've never experienced anything like that. But I really want to make sure that we focus on Ravi, because thankfully I got out. He hasn't."
Fellow council member Ydanis Rodriguez was among 17 other people arrested at the protest.
Williams is facing obstruction charges.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts