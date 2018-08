EMBED >More News Videos Ydanis Rodríguez and Jumaane Williams, who both hold council seats, were arrested in Foley Square while protesting the arrest of Ravi Ragbir, an immigrant rights activist.

New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams is due in court Tuesday on charges stemming from an arrest in January at a demonstration.Williams, who represents parts of Brooklyn, was arrested while protesting the detention and deportation of immigration rights activist Ravi Ragbir in Lower Manhattan."They, I guess, were trying to take him out, and some of us were peacefully protesting," Williams said. "The police got a little out of control as far as I'm concerned. I've never experienced anything like that. But I really want to make sure that we focus on Ravi, because thankfully I got out. He hasn't."Fellow council member Ydanis Rodriguez was among 17 other people arrested at the protest.Williams is facing obstruction charges.----------