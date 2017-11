Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of Demetrius Blackwell, charged with killing NYPD officer Brian Moore The verdict is expected to be read at 2:15 p.m. at a court in Queens.Police say Blackwell shot Police Officer Brian Moore in the head while on patrol in Queens in 2015. Blackwell has pleaded not guilty. He is also charged in the attempted murder of Moore's partner, Officer Erik Jansen.