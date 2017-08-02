  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
MARTIN SHKRELI

Jury deliberations in Martin Shkreli trial enter 3rd day

NEW YORK --
Jurors are deliberating for a third day at the federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical company CEO Martin Shkreli.

They got the case Monday in New York, spent a full day deliberating Tuesday, then resumed their work Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Shkreli looted his drug company to pay back investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. The defense says investors got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.

The former biotech CEO - nicknamed "Pharma Bro" - is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media.

If convicted of the most serious counts, he could face up to 20 years in prison but likely would receive far less time under sentencing guidelines.
