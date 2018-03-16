HIT AND RUN

Jury finds San Francisco 'Hot Cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run

A jury unanimously found an officer known as the "Hot Cop" of San Francisco's Castro District guilty in a hit-and-run crash that injured two pedestrians back in 2015. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO --
A jury in San Francisco unanimously found San Francisco Police Officer Christopher Kohrs guilty of two felony counts of hit and run.

Kohrs, previously known as the Hot Cop of the Castro was accused of hit and run in a November 2015 incident at Broadway and Montgomery just after 2am. Two victims sustained injuries.

"Ultimately this man was brought to justice it doesn't matter whether you're a police officer, whether you're an everyday person everyone needs to be held accountable for their actions and that's exactly what we saw here today," said Max Szabo, a Spokesperson with the District Attorney's Office.

Victor Perez, one of the victims, told ABC7 News by text Thursday he felt pity and resentment for Officer Kohrs.

Kohrs' attorney argued he ran because he was in danger from a mob that had gathered who recognized him as the Hot Cop of the Castro.

"I don't ever criticize a jury I think the process is one that we have to respect doesn't mean that I'm not disappointed, I'm extremely disappointed," said Defense Attorney Peter Furst.

The judge remanded Kohrs to custody saying he was a flight risk.

"He didn't appear before the police for a number of hours but he did come himself in and the idea that he's a flight risk because of that one instance is not one with which I agree," said Furst.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 4th.

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
