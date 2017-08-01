Juveniles accused of setting cars on fire in Yonkers

Marcus Solis has the latest on the car fires in Yonkers.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
Police believe children are responsible for setting parked cars on fire in a Yonkers neighborhood.

The vandalism spree has been linked to two juveniles under the age of 11. So far no charges have been filed.

On Monday evening, Yonkers Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of a car fire.

Officials found a sedan on fire behind the Westchester School for Special Children on Waverly Street.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without incident, and no injuries were reported.

A vehicle parked next to the sedan received damage from the flames, and further canvasing of the area found two additional vehicles with broken windows nearby.

Officers were able to locate the individuals responsible for the fire, but because they are underage, Yonkers police are not releasing further information about them.

The investigation is still ongoing.
