  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
HOWARD BEACH JOGGER MURDER

Karina Vetrano's family marks one year since her murder in Howard Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson has the details on the anniversary of Karina Vetrano's death.

By
HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) --
One year ago, Karina Vetrano left her home, the very same place that now is a shine to the 30-year-old.

Dressed in white, friends and family gathered there to pay tribute to Karina.

On the eve of this very emotional day, Karina's dad, Phil, took Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson to the same spot in Nearby Spring Creek Park.

"It doesn't get any better, doesn't get any worse," Phil said. "She actually called this her happy place."

It's where Karina took what would be her final jog.

"Last year it was three-feet wide," Phil said.

It was the first time Phil had taken a television camera to the spot where police say Chanel Lewis strangled Karina.

That hot summer night, Phil knew something was wrong when Karina had not returned home. He called police.

There was a massive search.

Detectives pinged Karina's cell, which sent them there, and Phil tagged along.

"I'm here and I just decide to walk right in there, OK, so how do you explain that, only one explanation, Karina needed me to find her, there's no question about it," Phil said.

Phil found Karina dead in the brush.

But he turned what was such a dark place into a serene garden.

"This is the little oasis," Phil said.

Phil built this memorial as a tribute to his youngest daughter.

The area contains some of her favorite things, reminders of who she was and who she could have been.

"When I'm there, I find a little bit of peace, maybe because it's the only place I have any control, there's no control anywhere else," Phil said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderhoward beach jogger murdermemorialHoward BeachNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOWARD BEACH JOGGER MURDER
Vetrano family marks 1 year since Karina's murder with memorial
Karina Vetrano's father pays tribute to her with race, vigil
Karina Vetrano murder suspect: 'Tell my mom that I'm sorry'
Karina Vetrano murder suspect could face life in prison
More howard beach jogger murder
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Hail, flooding accompany storms
Bizarre home invasion involves man taking off clothes, washing dishes
EXCLUSIVE: Tenants asking for repairs allegedly threatened with immigration call
Man shot 8 times over gold chain
Girls allegedly videotaped while showering at volleyball camp
Man charged after running over girlfriend with car
Search for driver after woman left lying on the street
Trump: White House is 'a real dump'
Show More
'Rentboy' escort service's ex-CEO sentenced to prison time
Wife charged after fatal shot to husband's groin
Some truck smuggling survivors held in same lockup as driver
Amazon to hire thousands at New Jersey locations
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
More News
Top Video
Bizarre home invasion involves man taking off clothes, washing dishes
Missing girl found after being separated from family on subway
Eyewitness News Update
Police and community come together for 'National Night Out'
More Video