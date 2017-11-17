Kiwi the dog found after bizarre San Francisco dog walker crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A dog walker and a child were hospitalized Thursday afternoon when their vehicle full of dogs careened down a steep hill, crashing in San Francisco's Parkside Neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO, California --
A dog walker and a child were hospitalized Thursday afternoon when their vehicle full of dogs careened down a steep hill, crashing in San Francisco's Parkside Neighborhood.

At about 3:15 p.m., fire officials learned that a vehicle rolled down a hill, struck parked cars and then crashed into a building near 26th Avenue and Santiago Street, San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

A woman and a child inside the vehicle were taken to San Francisco General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

There were a total of nine dogs in the vehicle at the time. After the crash, three dogs jumped out of the vehicle and ran off.

A good Samaritan was able to locate one of the three missing dogs immediately. The other two were found later Thursday afternoon and evening.

The six remaining dogs were shaken up, but otherwise uninjured, according to Baxter.

Firefighters comforted the dogs and, after making several phone calls, were able to reunite them with their owners.

The building into which the vehicle crashed sustained some damage, however, no one inside was injured, Baxter said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashdogsmissing doglost petpetsanimalscar crashtruck crash
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Dunkin' Donuts worker killed in drive-thru crash
Notorious Mafia 'boss of bosses' dead at 87
Records: Man posed for photo with dead wife, then cut her up
Woman rescued after falling into home septic tank
Arrests in the fatal shootings of 2 young mothers
Rutgers swimming coach fired amid emotional abuse claims
20 hurt in massive inferno at senior living community
Does owning a dog lower your risk of dying earlier?
Show More
Jennifer Lopez working on distributing $30M to Puerto Rico
Panel approves new rules for transgender student athletes
High-rise office building evacuated after fire
Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies at 21
Police: Shirtless man repeatedly vandalized church statue
More News
Top Video
Stare down a shark from Times Square
20 hurt in massive inferno at senior living community
Does owning a dog lower your risk of dying earlier?
Jennifer Lopez working on distributing $30M to Puerto Rico
More Video