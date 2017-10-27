CRANE ACCIDENT

Large crane truck overturns in New Jersey neighborhood

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A large crane toppled over in a New Jersey neighborhood Friday afternoon, injuring one person.

The incident happened just after 4 .m. at a house on St. Cloud Avenue in West Orange.

Here's an image showing a wider view of the scene:



A spokeswoman for West Orange said the crane was being used by a tree removal company, and the operator was trapped inside. He has since been rescued.

The crane took down several primary power lines when it fell over.

There are no other reports of injuries.
