Large groups of bikers becoming 'dire' problem on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the road rage incident on Long Island.

BABYLON VILLAGE, Long Island
By
A group of BMX bicyclists were nearly run down by a pick-up truck on Long Island. The driver then sped away, but not before prompting a tense standoff with the teenaged bikers. This is not the first time the incident has happened, and neighbors fear it won't be the last.

The incident happened last Saturday in Babylon Village. Some of the bikers pounded on a truck, which nearly struck one of them. The driver swung back around moments later, as a few of them armed with a Go-Pro egged him on.

Police in Suffolk County's First Precinct are now investigating. The truck driver was not the only one who felt threatened that day.

"We received eight or so calls, and there's videos up, where the big lists are just basically in the street, blocking the streets," says Suffolk County Police Inspector Matthew Lewis.

There are at least 50 people in some cases, and last Saturday, Mike Walsh says they surrounded his 16-year-old son who has autism.
"These kids were harassing him - it was very disconcerting. It's coming to my neighborhood. I don't like that," says Walsh.

Police are studying many YouTube videos and pursuing this one as a criminal investigation.
The bikers say they are not trying to do anything bad and that they just want police to understand that they are having fun.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
biker gangbikesBabylonSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found in Kissena Park in Queens ID'd as 17-year-old
20-year-old woman fatally stabbed outside NJ home
Schools Chancellor tweets controversial comment about diversity
Neighborhood Eats: J's on the Bay in Staten Island
Suspect escapes police custody from Bronx hospital
$5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC
Viral video raises questions about commuting with dogs
Recovered gun could help solve Bronx teen's 2012 murder
Show More
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
New NYPD Chief of Detectives gives 1st extended interview
Convicted NYPD cop killer Herman Bell released on parole
Man tries to light MTA worker in booth on fire, police say
Amazon raising price of annual Prime membership to $119
More News