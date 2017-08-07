  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!

Large police presence after violence breaks out in North Bergen

Candace Mccowan reports on the large police presence at a home in North Bergen.

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
There is a heavy police presence at a home in New Jersey where several people were reportedly hurt.

Police responded early Monday at 1603 Union Turnpike just off Bergen Turnpike in North Bergen.

There were reports of activity between police and someone at that address, along with reports of a possible stabbing.

Authorities have not yet confirmed any details of what happened at the home.

Several people were taken to Jersey City Medical Center.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office has taken over the investigation.
