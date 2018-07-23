Large tree crashes through roof of house in New Jersey

A large tree toppled onto a house in New Jersey Monday afternoon.It happened just after 2 p.m. on Brookside Avenue in Union Township.The tree crashed through the roof and upper bedroom of the home, causing significant damage.Fortunately no one was home at the time and no one was hurt."I left work, I work downtown Manhattan and I left and came home, so now we're trying to figure out what to do," said the homeowner, Natalie Charlton.She said she had talked to the city about the tree, asking whether it was dangerous, and was told it was safe."We called about this tree on several occasions with the town and they've constantly told us the tree is fine," she said. "And now this is where we are, we have no home."In a statement, the township said, "The township takes any reports of potential hazards very seriously and we offer several methods to report them."Charlton wasn't angry, or worried about the cost. She was grateful. "I was just thanking God that none of the kids are hurt for the simple fact that where the damage is, those are the children's bedroom," she said.The tree also damaged the adjacent home.There were some wind gusts in the area, but it is not yet clear what caused the tree to come down.----------