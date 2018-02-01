BOMB THREAT

'Law and Order' caterers cause bomb scare near courthouse in Lower Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Diana Williams has more on the bomb scare in Lower Manhattan.

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York --
A coffee urn left near a Manhattan courthouse by caterers for the television show "Law & Order: SVU" caused a brief scare after it was mistaken for a suspicious package.

The urn was left in a red milk crate, wrapped in plastic wrap not far from the Manhattan state Supreme Civil Court building made famous by the long-running NBC show. Scenes were being filmed on the courthouse steps Thursday morning.

Police say the caterers had too much to carry and left the urn. While they were gone, someone called police to say a possible bomb was planted near the courthouse. The bomb squad responded and the area was briefly sealed off.

Police quickly determined it was safe. The show, which airs on Wednesdays, had finished filming.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bomb threatnypdtelevisionLower ManhattanNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BOMB THREAT
Push to equip subway stations with suicide vest scanning devices
Suspect removed from courtroom in pipe bomb attacks trial
Jury selection begins Wednesday for accused Chelsea bomber
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
More bomb threat
Top Stories
Exclusive: Family of woman killed by hit-and-run driver speaks out
2 teenagers shot in California school, suspect in custody
Undercover sting catches illegal car dealer
Girl gets 40 years in mental hospital for Slender Man stabbing
MetroCard machine maintenance postponed for a week
Restaurant serving up $1,000 sandwich for Super Bowl
Asbestos inspectors charged with not doing inspection, lying
Boy allegedly tortured, forced to live in kennel before death
Show More
Family says Tamiflu may have caused their child's suicide
Dabbing: Concentrated cannabis with high THC is growing in popularity
School district introduces bullying reporting app amid violence
NYS inmates to receive free tablets
1,000+ violations found at NYC school cafeterias, report finds
More News
Top Video
Man, infant hospitalized after fire rips through home in Jersey City
MetroCard machine maintenance postponed for a week
Meet the first African-American woman to become an FDNY Deputy Chief
Should you try microneedling?
More Video