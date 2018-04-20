Lawmakers look to ban commercial bail bonds companies

Doing away with bail has been debated and talked about for years as part of reforming the criminal justice system.

Some New Yorkers stay in jail longer than they would if convicted because they can't afford bail. Now, lawmakers are pushing to ban commercial bail bonds companies.

In 2016, TJ Shivers was arrested - the charges were dropped, but now she is facing eviction.

Now, Shivers is the face of bail bond reform in New York City.

"I had to come up with $350 to bond out. So the only way I could get that money was take it out of my rent money, so that's what I did," she said.

Elected officials say it is time for change. Two state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would ban the commercial bail bond reform bill.

"More than half the people at Rikers are there a large part because they can't afford bail," says Michael Blake.

People like Kalief Browder - accused of stealing a backpack at age 16. He spent three years at Rikers because his family could not afford $10,000 to bail him out.

"It's politically motivated by multimillion dollar groups," said New York State Bailbondsman Al Rodriguez.

