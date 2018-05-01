  • LIVE VIDEO Black bear in Ridgewood, New Jersey

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka sued over DJ's police escort to birthday party

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks during a prayer service for New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Newark (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK, New Jersey --
Three Newark residents are suing Mayor Ras Baraka for allegedly having city police officers escort a hip hop DJ from New York City to the mayor's birthday party.

The lawsuit filed last week claims Baraka misused city funds by having police escort DJ Funkmaster Flex to Baraka's birthday celebration at Newark's Prudential Center on April 9.

Video posted on Funkmaster Flex's Facebook page appears to show him in a car following another car with flashing lights as it heads into the Holland Tunnel. Sirens can be heard.

A court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

The lawsuit also claims Baraka violated campaign laws by mailing a flyer to residents within 90 days of an election.

A spokesman for the mayor says the city will seek to have the suit dismissed.

