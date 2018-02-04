In a letter to the judge, the lawyer for accused Chelsea bomber Ahmad Rahimi says the 30-year-old does not deserve multiple life sentences.The lawyer says he wants Rahimi to continue his education while behind bars and have chances to see his family. He says Rahimi deserves no more than life plus 45 years in prison.However, prosecutors say Rahimi has failed to show remorse and has tried to radicalize his fellow inmates with terrorist propaganda.Rahimi will be sentenced on February 13th.----------