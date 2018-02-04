  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Lawyer: Accused Chelsea bomber 'doesn't deserve' multiple life sentences

Joe Torres has more on how the Chelsea bomber's lawyer says he does not deserve multiple klife sentences.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
In a letter to the judge, the lawyer for accused Chelsea bomber Ahmad Rahimi says the 30-year-old does not deserve multiple life sentences.

The lawyer says he wants Rahimi to continue his education while behind bars and have chances to see his family. He says Rahimi deserves no more than life plus 45 years in prison.

However, prosecutors say Rahimi has failed to show remorse and has tried to radicalize his fellow inmates with terrorist propaganda.

Rahimi will be sentenced on February 13th.

bombingterrorismChelseaNew York CityManhattan
