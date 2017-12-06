DIX HILLS, Long Island (WABC) --Officials say drugs and alcohol caused the death of a college student from Long Island.
18-year-old fraternity pledge Daniel William Michaels from Dix Hills died of cardiac arrest Saturday morning, according to police.
Michaels was found unconscious at a fraternity off-campus at SUNY Oneonta. He passed away on the way to the hospital in a private car.
Michaels was studying business economics.
Police say he was found unconscious on a couch in the off-campus home of Alpha Pi, a frat that's not recognized by the college. The Daily Star of Oneonta reports he was a new pledge.
Authorities say a small amount of alcohol was found in his system. The amount of drugs detected won't be available until a full toxicology report is completed.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
