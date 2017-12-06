Long Island college student dies from combination of drugs and alcohol

A Long Island student died from a combination of drugs and alcohol.

Eyewitness News
DIX HILLS, Long Island (WABC) --
Officials say drugs and alcohol caused the death of a college student from Long Island.

18-year-old fraternity pledge Daniel William Michaels from Dix Hills died of cardiac arrest Saturday morning, according to police.

Michaels was found unconscious at a fraternity off-campus at SUNY Oneonta. He passed away on the way to the hospital in a private car.

Michaels was studying business economics.

Police say he was found unconscious on a couch in the off-campus home of Alpha Pi, a frat that's not recognized by the college. The Daily Star of Oneonta reports he was a new pledge.

Authorities say a small amount of alcohol was found in his system. The amount of drugs detected won't be available until a full toxicology report is completed.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

