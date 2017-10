A day care worker on Long Island has been accused of hitting a child in her care.Police say 36-year-old Jeanine Sammis was seen slapping a 1-year old girl on the back of her head at KinderCare in Manhasset on several different occasions over the course of a month.When KinderCare managers found out, they called police.Sammis is charged with attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child.