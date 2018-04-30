Long Island father accused of dwi with toddler in ambulette

EMBED </>More Videos

It allegedly happened in Nassau County.

Eyewitness News
MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) --
A father in Nassau County is accused of driving an ambulette while drunk with his toddler son along for the ride.

Horace Campbell, 38, is a driver for Empire State Medi-Cab.

Police say he assaulted his girlfriend outside Winthrop Hospital in Mineola Saturday night, before taking off in the ambulette.

Officers tried to stop him, but he kept driving for two miles.

When they finally got Campbell out of the vehicle, they discovered his 18-month-old son in the back.

He wasn't hurt.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dwi with childdwileandra's lawambulanceMineolaNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Entire M line resumes service after amazing renovation
Caravan of migrants temporarily turned away from US border
Retrial of Sheldon Silver set to begin in federal court
25 killed, including 9 journalists, in Afghan suicide bombing
3 family members killed after fire rips through Queens home
Mayor holding public hearing on sex harassment
Trial begins for 4 men accused in shooting of Cuomo aide
Cuomo heads to Puerto Rico to assist with hurricane recovery
Show More
Rumors of gunfire cause chaos, panic at Staten Island Mall
22-year-old man found dead next to bench in Central Park
Iconic Times Square blues club closing due to rising rents
Toddler dies, knife-wielding mom shot by police in Westchester
12 injured, 3 seriously, in high-rise fire in East Harlem
More News