Man charged with slashing, biting police in Massapequa

Alexa Friedman
MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) --
Nassau County police officers arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly slashed an officer in the face with scissors and bit a sergeant.

On Saturday night, police responded to a call about a disturbance at McCann's Bar and Grill in Massapequa.

According to the NCPD, the suspect, Robert Savage of Massapequa, damaged the windshield wiper of a party bus after being denied entry to the bar.

When officers approached Savage, police say he slashed an officer's cheek with a pair of scissors and attempted to stab that officer in the neck.

The suspect then allegedly bit a sergeant and threw her to the ground, injuring her back, neck and shoulder.

After using an electronic control device, police arrested Savage on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal weapon possession and resisting arrest.

The officer and sergeant were treated for their injuries at a local hospital, and Savage was also taken to a hospital for an unrelated illness.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
slashingbitingarrestassaultMassapequa
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Small aircraft crashes at New Jersey airport
4 wounded in shooting during party at NJ sports complex
Small plane with 3 on board crashes, catches fire
Coast Guard suspends search for missing kite surfer at Jersey shore
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to soar
Manhunt underway for suspect in double murder at Florida resort
Woman seriously hurt in fall as Manhattan sidewalk collapses
Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case
Show More
10 hurt after Philly-bound plane hits extreme turbulence
GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickup trucks for steering defect
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain on the way for Monday
Missing Yonkers teen with autism found safe in Manhattan
VIDEO: Trump greets wedding guests in Bedminster
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos