Volunteer firefighters accused of starting 5 fires on Long Island

Stephen Hernandez, Austin Lehman and Shawn Key

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) --
Three volunteer firefighters from Suffolk County are under arrest and facing arson charges after police say they set five fires over a four-month span.

Authorities say 19-year-old Austin Lehman, 25-year-old Stephen Hernandez and 27-year-old Shawn Key started fires in abandoned houses in Central Islip and Hauppauge between October and January.

All three are members of the Central Islip Fire Department.

The three were charged in connection with fires at:
--82 Gates Avenue in Central Islip on October 21 at approximately 6 a.m.
--104 Vanderbilt Avenue in Central Islip on October 24 at approximately 5:20 a.m.
--173 Gibbs Road in Central Islip on November 7 at approximately 5:50 a.m.
--43 Oakdale Avenue in Central Islip on November 22 at approximately 2:20 a.m.
--475 Bridge Road in Hauppauge on January 14 at approximately 3:40 a.m.

No one was injured in any of the fires.

Hernandez and Lehman are charged with five counts of third-degree arson. Key is charged with third-degree arson for the fire on November 22.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
arsonfirefirefightersCentral IslipHauppaugeSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man crushed to death by forklift in Queens
Reports: Toys R Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Video: 14-year-old chased, attacked by 6 in Bronx
Craig Mack, rapper known for 'Flava in Ya Ear,' dies at 47
More snow for NY area as 3rd nor'easter wallops region
Murphy to triple spending on NJ Transit, infrastructure
Escaped NJ prisoner captured in Florida 23 years later
Police: Women tried to steal $11K worth of Victoria's Secret bras
Show More
Woman fatally struck by school bus
Tillerson out as secretary of state, may have found out on Twitter
Former aide to Gov. Cuomo convicted in corruption trial
Police: Man fatally shot by officer was in midst of crime spree
Bus carrying students plunges into Alabama ravine; 1 dead
More News
Photos
New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos