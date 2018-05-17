EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3486929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from the scene of a school bus crash in Mt. Olive, N.J. on May 17, 2018.

First responders are on the scene of a school bus accident in New Jersey Thursday morning, and there are reports of serious injuries.The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on I-80 West in Mount Olive Township, with the bus ending up on its side in the grass median. Police say the bus collided with a dump truck.Photos from the scene:The bus was said to be occupied with 40 to 46 people at the time, with students from East Brook Middle School in Paramus. Family members tell Eyewitness News the bus was headed to Waterloo Village as part of a field trip for fifth graders.The front end of the bus appeared to be crushed or ripped off, and it was sheared off its undercarriage. A piece of the front end of the bus with the steering wheel visible was laying on top of the metal barrier separation the highway from the median.Raw video from the scene:The extent of the injuries is unknown, but at least two victims have life-threatening injuries.Multiple ambulances were at the scene.Authorities say family members of the school bus crash from Route 80 should contact the Paramus Police at 201-262-3400 for further instructions.All westbound lanes are presently closed. One eastbound lane has since reopened.Stay with abc7NY for the latest developments.----------