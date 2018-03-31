SOLDIER KILLED

LIVE: Funeral for Christopher Raguso, serviceman killed in Iraq helicopter crash, on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
KINGS PARK (WABC) --
The funeral service will be held on Long Island Saturday for Master Sergeant Christopher Raguso, one of the four local airmen killed in a deadly helicopter crash in Iraq.

The service will take place at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Kings Park.


The 39-year-old Raguso was also a member of the FDNY and volunteered for his hometown department in Commack.

He previously deployed to Iraq as a fire protection specialist with the 106th Civil Engineering Squadron, twice to Afghanistan with the 101st, once to the Horn of Africa, and to Texas and the Caribbean for hurricanes Harvey and Irma.


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fdnyhelicopter crashsoldier killediraqKings ParkCommackSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOLDIER KILLED
Funerals, wakes for servicemen from LI killed in chopper crash
4 servicemen from New York ID'd in Iraq helicopter crash
2 FDNY members among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Funeral for soldier killed saving lives in deadly Bronx fire
More soldier killed
Top Stories
Winning $521M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
NYPD impersonators shoot man during Queens carjacking
Children rescued after driver's failed off-roading attempt
Prisoner who escaped ICE agents at JFK caught in Chicago
New fee for cab, Uber riders included in NY budget
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
Thieves who broke into Brooklyn jewelry store chased out by owner
Show More
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after heart surgery
NYPD: Woman arrested after pushing man onto subway tracks
New video released in hit and run that killed man in the Bronx
Obscene? Questions after NJ burlesque show shut down
Hero officer saves 9-year-old girl from choking in school
More News
Top Video
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
Ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep?
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
More Video