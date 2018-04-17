EMERGENCY LANDING

LaGuardia-to-Dallas flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WABC) --
First responders are on the scene after a Southwest Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport, and at least one person was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and there is no word on his or her condition.

The emergency landing happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Southwest Flight 1380 left LaGuardia Airport in New York City and was en route for Dallas when something went wrong with the plane, prompting it to be diverted to Philadelphia International. It landed with part of the covering from its left engine ripped off and a window damaged.

There was no immediate word what forced the landing, which was described as "safe." But photos showed what appeared to be the heavily damaged engine that may have exploded.

Kristopher Johnson on board the flight and captured this photo of the engine upon landing at Philadelphia International Airport.


Video from sister station Action News' Chopper 6 showed the same engine with apparent damage.
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Passengers exit after Southwest flight makes emergency landing on April 17, 2018.


Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting with the caption "Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!"

The airport released the following statement shortly after noon:

Southwest Airlines flight 1380, which departed LaGuardia for Dallas Love Field (DAL) , diverted to PHL because of an operational event. The plane landed safely. No slides were deployed. At this time, passengers are coming down a mobile stairway and are being bussed to the terminal. PHL flights continue to arrive and depart, but passengers should expect delays.

Numerous firefighting vehicles were seen surrounding the jet on the tarmac.

A large amount of fluid, possibly jet fuel, was seen under and trailing behind the left side of the plane.
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing on April 17, 2018.


Firefighters were seen helping passengers from the plane.

