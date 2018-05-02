Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
WEATHER ALERT
Fire Weather Watch
Full Story
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Social Superstars
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Fire Weather Watch
Full Story
share
tweet
share
email
Live with Kelly & Ryan: Moms' Day Sweepstakes
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Wednesday, May 02, 2018 12:00AM
Report a Typo
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
Top Stories
Elderly woman killed, husband hurt in Brooklyn car wash crash
Cops: Off-duty officer shoots suspect trying to rob him
Report: Woman 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Vet accused of smuggling heroin in puppies to NYC
Manhunt underway on LI after man stabbed to death
Police use stun gun on nurse who refused to leave emergency room
Lost for days, trucker never touched load of potato chips
Bear captured after wandering through Paramus and Ridgewood
Show More
Vigil held for bicyclist killed in Bronx hit and run
Former TV director admits using hidden camera to spy on nanny
Taste test: Oreo releases three new flavors
Teen arrested in LI drag racing crash caught on camera
Photo released of suspect wanted in brutal beating of woman in Queens
More News
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Social Superstars
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York