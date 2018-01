Port Authority Police say they arrested a passenger at JFK Airport who was caught with a stolen and loaded gun.Police say the pistol was discovered wrapped in the suspect's coat as it passed through an x-ray machine at Terminal 4 on Friday morning.George Vasquez, 61, of Queens was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He had a ticket to fly to Atlanta on Delta Airlines.Police say the pistol had been reported stolen in Georgia in 2011.