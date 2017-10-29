Long Island woman allegedly robs bank while 6-year-old waits in taxi

Police say a woman robbed a bank on Long Island while her 6-year-old daughter waited in a taxi.Suffolk County police say 28-year-old Diana Marini entered a Chase bank on Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia at 1 p.m. Saturday and gave the teller a note demanding cash.They say the teller handed over an undetermined amount of money and Marini fled in a taxi that was waiting for her.Police stopped the taxi and found Marini and her 6-year-old inside.Marini was arrested on charges of robbery and endangering the welfare of a child.It's not clear if she has an attorney who could comment on the charges.