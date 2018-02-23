  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
LOOK BACK: Watch archive news coverage of 1993 World Trade Center terror bombing attack

Watch WABC/Eyewitness News archive footage of sights and sounds from the scene of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

MANHATTAN, New York --
It's been almost 25 years since February 26, 1993, when terrorists set off a homemade bomb in a parking garage under the World Trade Center's twin towers.

Six people died, including a pregnant woman, and more than 1, 000 were injured in the massive explosion.

Eyewitness News pulled video from its archives to show you our coverage of the events as it happened at the time of the events.

Watch archive footage from WABC/Eyewitness News showing survivors sharing their experiences during the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.



Survivors and rescuers endured nightmarish experiences inside the twin towers, from a school of children trapped on a dark and smoky elevator for five hours to rescuers desperately digging through rubble in the parking garage, the epicenter of the blast, to find survivors.

Watch archive footage from WABC/Eyewitness News showing the health emergencies people endured during the 1993 World Trade Center bombing attack.



Most of the victims injured in the massive explosion were due to smoke inhalation, which caused even bigger problems for those with existing conditions like emphysema.

Hospitals received an enormous flow of patients like they've never seen - as many as six injury victims were packed into a single ambulance.

Here are photos from that fateful day:

