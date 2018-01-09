Magnitude 7.6 quake hits in Caribbean Sea north of Honduras

MEXICO CITY --
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between the coast of Honduras and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night.

There were no early reports of damage on land. Tsunami warning centers said no tsunami waves had been confirmed but stress that people in Puerto Rico, other Caribbean islands and the coast of Central America should be alert to the danger of possible tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The tremor struck in the sea about 125 miles (202 kilometers) north-northeast of Barra Patuca, Honduras, and 188 miles (303 kilometers) southwest of George Town, Cayman Islands. The tremor occurred about 6 miles (10 kilometers) below the surface.

The northern coast of Honduras closest to the quake's epicenter is sparsely populated, with much of it covered by nature reserves. Some people in the capital of Tegucigalpa said they did not feel the tremor.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez via Twitter said that Honduras had activated its emergency system and asked people to remain calm.

In the Cayman Islands, Sgt. Dave McKay with Royal Cayman Islands Police told The Associated Press that hazard management officials had not issued a tsunami alert but authorities were monitoring the situation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
earthquake
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Large chunk of ice falls from building, crushes teen's car
State worker accused of driving snow plow drunk, hitting vehicles
Prosecutor: Husband of murdered radio host hired hitman
Electric shock jolts dogs walking on the sidewalk
School bus with children on board overturns in Brooklyn
Day care kids among evacuees after leak floods basement
12-year-old girl dies from infection misdiagnosed as flu
64-year-old woman followed into her building and raped
Show More
As NYC snow melts, garbage and slush piles growing
Man dies while trying to free SUV from snow
Police: Woman admits making up story about random attack
Steve Bannon to exit Breitbart after break with Trump
Woman eats raw oysters, dies from flesh-eating bacteria
More News
Photos
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
Photos: Snowstorm blasts the New York City region
PHOTOS: Massive fire burns in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
More Photos