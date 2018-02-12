Mail thieves bugged by finding roaches inside box

EMBED </>More Videos

Mail thieves received an unpleasant surprise when they found roaches in a box.

Eyewitness News
SAN FRANCISCO (WABC) --
Mail thieves may have thought they were getting tax returns, but they got an unwelcome surprise instead.

What they stole was a box filled with 500 roaches inside.

A scientist who studies insects near San Francisco ordered the live bugs online.

Reports of thefts on her block are on the rise, but this time the joke was on the thieves.

The scientist is more worried about the roaches than the crooks and hopes the bugs caused enough of a scare that they got tossed away and made a break for it unharmed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
theftpackage theft
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trump Jr.'s wife taken to hospital after opening envelope with white powder
5-year-old dies in NJ, health department looking into flu
Ex-Yankee arrested with more than 20 kg of cocaine, heroin
Teacher on life support after severe flu infection
Report: Suspected poacher mauled by lions in South Africa
American figure skater responds to outrage he was 'robbed' at Winter Olympics
24 hours in the firehouse that never sleeps
5-year-old Brooklyn girl died from flu, city confirms
Show More
Police: 'Kidnapping' suspect accidentally picked up wrong child
NJ couple arrested after death of newborn girl
Father killed at bar after fight over German shepherd's weight
Inmates accused in correction officer attack appear in court
2 arrested in beating, robbery of pregnant woman in the Bronx
More News
Top Video
Trump Jr.'s wife taken to hospital after opening envelope with white powder
5-year-old Brooklyn girl died from flu, city confirms
Dogs face off at Westminster
Inmates accused in correction officer attack appear in court
More Video