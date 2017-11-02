NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

Makeshift memorial forms at site of NYC terror attack, as #NYCstrong shows resilience

A man kneels Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in front of a makeshift memorial in honor of Tuesday's victims of a bike path attack in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

By Mike Waterhouse
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Flowers and condolences are beginning to fill a corner along the bike path in Lower Manhattan where the driver of a truck mowed down pedestrians and bicyclists in a Halloween terror attack, all while symbols of resilience are appearing across New York City.

The location of the makeshift memorial is Chambers Street and West Street, near the scene of Tuesday's rampage that left eight people dead and 13 injured.

The tribute to the victims started to form Wednesday along one of the barricades set up around the crime scene:

Many people have stopped by to offer their condolences.

Also on Chambers Street, a "ghost" bike painted in all white has been placed near the scene. This is part of a Street Memorial Project that honors cyclists who have been killed on New York City streets.

Symbols of New York City's strength and perseverance are also appearing across the city. People have been posting encouraging messages on social media using the #NYCstrong hashtag.

On West 80th Street on Manhattan's Upper West Side, a balloon banner that reads "NYC STRONG" stretches across the road.

At the World Trade Center Memorial, flowers were placed at the Survivor Tree in honor of the most recent terror attack victims:

Have you seen any other tributes to the victims around the city or around the world? Send us your photos on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #abc7NY.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nyc bike path rampagememorialterror attackLower ManhattanNew York CityManhattanTribeca
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Trump calls for death penalty for NYC terror suspect
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
More nyc bike path rampage
Top Stories
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
New Jersey's first lady issued ticket in statewide crackdown
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in Walmart shooting
Astros player proposes to girlfriend after World Series win
Needle found in NJ trick-or-treater's Tootsie Roll
Dozens evacuated as water main break floods streets
Cops: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Police: 18-month-old child found with maggots in diaper
Show More
Delta passengers caught engaging in sex act on flight
Mom plans to move after getting racist letter, death threat
GOP tax plan slashes corporate rate, cut for wealthy
As veil of silence falls, Weinstein effect keeps growing
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
More News
Photos
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
More Photos