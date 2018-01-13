Man accused of fatally shooting mother after argument over video game

Man accused of killing mother after argument over video game. (KTRK)

CERES, California --
A California man fatally shot his 68-year-old mother Friday night after losing a video game, police said.

Investigators told KCRA that 28-year-old Matthew Nicholson was alone in his room late Thursday when he started yelling out in anger after losing a video game.

When his mother, Lydia, came up to check on him, an argument erupted.

"He came out yelling something about my headset is broken or something about the headset being broken and then grabbed a gun and started shooting," Sgt. Greg Yotsuya, with the Ceres Police Department told KCRA.

When police arrived, they found two bullets in the wall and one in the ceiling.

A fourth struck his mother in the head -- killing her.

Police said the suspect's father eventually wrestled the gun away from his son. Nicholson then ran out and began driving to a relative's home in Riverbank.

KCRA reported that police spotted the car and arrested Nicholson without incident.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led Nicholson to kill his own mother.

He was booked on a homicide charge and is being held in the Stanislaus County Jail without bail.

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldvideo gamemurder
