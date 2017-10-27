Long Island man accused of sexually abusing horses

Steven Errante of Dix Hills, Suffolk County

DIX HILLS, Suffolk County --
A Long island man has been busted for having sexual contact with two horses.

Steven Errante, 30, of Dix Hills was charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with an animal and failure to register for the animal abuse offenders registry.

Suffolk County Police have arrested Errante after detectives conducted a check on him referencing his previous status on the registry.

During the check, investigators discovered Errante had sexual contact with horses on two separate occasions.

Errante, who was arrested in 2013 for beating a dog with a baseball bat and was required to register as part of his sentence, had sexual contact with horses on August 25 and September 4 at a stable located on Pine Acres Blvd. in Dix Hills, police said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex abusecrimeanimal abuseDix HillsSuffolk County
Load Comments
Top Stories
Halloween party gunfire wounds one
Fans without tickets try to force way into Barclays Center
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain, wind for Sunday
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Immigrant girl with cerebral palsy detained after surgery
Residents return home after gas leak in Harrington Park, NJ
JFK assassination files show Hoover's frustration over Oswald's death, USSR reaction
Show More
Women rescued after months lost at sea
Queens robbery victim dies
Funeral to be held for teen killed in hit-and-run
Driver charged in woman's death in Gowanus car fire
Walgreens plans to close hundreds of stores
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos