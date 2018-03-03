Man accused of slashing woman's throat at laundromat

EMBED </>More Videos

The LAPD is searching for an alleged robber accused of attacking a woman at a Pico-Union laundromat.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
Police in California are searching for an alleged robber who is accused of slashing a woman at a laundromat in Los Angeles.

Police said the man came up behind a 40-year-old woman, slashed her throat with a sharp object and ran away with her purse. The victim fell to the ground, and the suspect fled the location. The horrifying scene was caught on surveillance cameras.

The vicious attack happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday at a laundromat near Vermont Avenue and Venice Boulevard.

The victim sustained a laceration to the neck, which required surgery.

In surveillance photos you can see the suspect has a goatee and was carrying a skateboard.

A suspect accused of slashing a woman's throat and stealing her purse at a Pico-Union laundromat on Thursday, March 1, 2018.



The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 to 35 years old. He's believed to be 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 170 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a gray baseball cap, all black clothing and black shoes with white soles.

The victim told investigators she has no idea who he is.

"Maybe he's desperate for money or he's got mental problems, but we want to get him off the streets and if he's got mental issues, we want to provide help for him," said LAPD Officer Tony Im.

Anyone with information on the suspect was urged to call the LAPD. To remain anonymous, call 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
slashingattacklaundromatstabbing
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman hospitalized after tree falls on her while walking dog
Coyote suspected of biting attacks tests positive for rabies
1 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Brooklyn shooting
Police: Woman arrested after dumping popcorn on 2-year-old
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Manhattan
How to watch 2018's Oscar-nominated movies
What to know about this year's Oscar best-picture race
Fashion meets politics at the Oscars
Show More
Officials: Man shoots himself to death near White House
Nor'easter pulverizes Tri-state, leaving extensive damage
Shocking video shows looters destroy store with excavator
LIRR train slams into car, killing driver
PHOTOS: Damage, chaos caused by savage nor'easter
More News
Top Video
Woman hospitalized after tree falls on her while walking dog
Oscars supporting role: The florist to the stars
This New Yorker used YouTube to launch a successful business
Step into an Orchid wonderland right in New York City!
More Video