A man is accused of stealing an MTA worker's uniform in a violent robbery at a Bronx subway station.The robbery occurred on September 26th at the 143rd Street and Saint Mary's station in Mott Haven.The suspect is accused of placing a 38-year-old man in a chokehold, punching him in the face several times, and taking off with his duffel bag. Inside the bag was cash, and the victim's MTA uniform and work ID.