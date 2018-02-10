Man arrested after father playing with son in Bronx slashed in face

Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
A man has been arrested after a father playing with his young son in the Bronx was slashed in the face, in an apparent random attack.

Joseph Key, 24, of the Bronx was arrested on Saturday afternoon, police said.



The father and his 2-year-old son were out on the sidewalk, so the boy saw all of it.

"I'm worried most about my son," the 41-year-old man said, still afraid to show his face. "He's having nightmares, he wakes up at night and he's screaming 'no, no, no.'"

The scar on his face has healed some since he was slashed on February 1.

The suspect, who was pictured on surveillance cameras, walked up from behind the victim on the sidewalk and out of nowhere, slashed his face with a knife.

"All he said was, 'F... your country' and then he cut me with the knife," the victim said.

That's why he believes the attack was racially motivated.

There was no robbery and he had never seen the man with the knife before.

Key was charged with assault, aggravated harassment, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and criminal possession of a weapon.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
slashingman attackedMott HavenBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Father out walking with his 2-year-old son slashed in the face
Top Stories
Traffic lights malfunction at intersections across NYC
Missing Long Island teenager with special needs found
Stranger accused of spanking man's son in grocery store
Saturday Rewind: Tide pod legislation
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
2 dead after car crashes into trees on Southern State Parkway
Hundreds rally against deportation of activist Ravi Ragbir
Kim Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker: You're not my friend
Show More
NYC confirms 3rd child flu death as epidemic gets worse
Motorcycle in Canadian Prime Minister's motorcade involved in crash
Silver Alert issued for missing LI teen with special needs
2 officers shot dead after responding to 911 hang-up call were 'best we have': chief
Funeral for 3 family members killed in historic Bronx fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Train crashes into truck while carrying GOP lawmakers
Photos: Shooting at high school in Benton, Kentucky
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
More Photos