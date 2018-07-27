Man arrested after liquid thrown at NYPD traffic agent after parking ticket in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

The alleged attack happened in Astoria.

Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Police in Queens arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted an NYPD traffic agent by throwing an unknown liquid at her after receiving a parking ticket.

Authorities say the 55-year-old agent gave the female driver a ticket for double parking on Steinway Street near 30th Avenue in Astoria just before 5 p.m. last Friday, at which point a male passenger, said to be 35-year-old Haytham Salama, returned to the vehicle and shouted obscenities at the officer.

She placed the ticket on the windshield and continued her tour, on foot. About 20 minutes later, the SUV approached the officer, and police say Salama held a plastic bottle out the window and threw a clear liquid on the agent, hitting her in the back.

She was taken to Astoria General Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Salama is now facing charges of assault and obstructing government administration.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaulttraffic stopnypdAstoriaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Liquid thrown at NYPD traffic agent after parking ticket
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News