Man arrested for DWI while attending DWI victim impact panel

Eyewitness News
FISHKILL, New York (WABC) --
A man from Duchess County was arrested for DWI - ironically while he was attending a DWI victim impact panel.

David Kilmer, 51, of Fishkill was stopped by police a and was refused entry into the victim impact panel after officials say his blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

Kilmer claimed he did not drive a car before attending the panel, and was advised not to operate a vehicle and call for a ride home. He was then observed leaving the parking lot in a Chevrolet pick-up before he was pulled over and arrested.

Kilmer was ordered to attend the victim impact panel due to an alcohol-related driving offense conviction earlier in January. He was arraigned, and set to appear in court next week.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
dwiFishkill
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Inmate suing city after Rikers slashing
Father determined to find daughter missing since December
Teacher's interactive slavery lesson outrages students, parents
Some call for 'I Love NY' billboards to be taken down
Why you got paid more this week
Disgruntled customer accused of throwing Molotov cocktail in bar
Worker who sent Hawaii alert was '100% sure it was real'
'Bachelor' contestant ID'd as missing person
Show More
READ IT: Russia probe memo released after Trump declassifies it
Exclusive: Cold case murder of student gets new look
WATCH: Victim's father charges at Larry Nassar in court
Dispute at high school escalates to pickle juice, bleach fight
February's best buys and biggest busts
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Train crashes into truck while carrying GOP lawmakers
Photos: Shooting at high school in Benton, Kentucky
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
More Photos