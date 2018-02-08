EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3037541" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video captured the moment a Philadelphia Eagles fan did a trust fall off the awning outside the Ritz Carlton in Center City Philadelphia.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for damaging a vehicle while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory Sunday night.Philadelphia police say the suspect, identified as John Rigsby of Malvern, Pennsylvania, was among a group of seven individuals who flipped a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV onto its driver's side door, causing dents and scratches.The incident was caught on camera around 11 p.m. Sunday on Walnut Street in Center City.Watch video here:On Tuesday, Rigsby was arrested and charged with Vandalism and related charges.----------