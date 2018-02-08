VANDALISM

Man, 20, arrested for flipping car during Philadelphia Eagles celebration

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for damaging a vehicle while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory Sunday night.

Philadelphia police say the suspect, identified as John Rigsby of Malvern, Pennsylvania, was among a group of seven individuals who flipped a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV onto its driver's side door, causing dents and scratches.

The incident was caught on camera around 11 p.m. Sunday on Walnut Street in Center City.

Watch video here:


On Tuesday, Rigsby was arrested and charged with Vandalism and related charges.
PHOTOS: Fans celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl win
EMBED More News Videos

Video captured the moment a Philadelphia Eagles fan did a trust fall off the awning outside the Ritz Carlton in Center City Philadelphia.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
vandalismarrestu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VANDALISM
14-year-old arrested after Navy SEAL memorial vandalized
Memorial honoring hero Navy Seal from Long Island vandalized
Teen charged with smashing iconic Stonewall Inn sign
Woman charged with slashing tires, vandalizing more than a dozen cars
Ten Commandments tablet smashed at church in Jersey City
More vandalism
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News