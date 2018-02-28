Man arrested in deadly Queens package explosion investigation

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the package explosion that killed a 73-year-old man in Queens last year.
Police reportedly searched an East Flatbush location before making the arrest.
George Wray, of Springfield Gardens, sustained severe burns when he opened a mysterious package on August 1, 2017. It was the shape of an oatmeal container and left on his doorstep for several days.
Wray died at Nassau University Medical Center days later.
The arrest is the culmination of a months-long investigation by the NYPD, FBI and other agencies.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts