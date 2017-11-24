WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) --A driver was arrested in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Whitestone, Queens Thursday night.
The crash happened at the corner of Murray St. and 17th Rd. just after 7 p.m.
52-year-old Carmine Minichino of 101-09 46th Avenue in Queens was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle.
The 71-year-old victim sustained trauma and a compound fracture to the right leg.
He is in critical condition at Flushing Hospital.