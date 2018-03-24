SEX ASSAULT

Man attacks 17-year-old, then flashes, punches woman 5 minutes later on Brooklyn street

By Eyewitness News
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for the man who attacked two women in Brooklyn just minutes apart on Friday.

A 17-year-old girl was at the Tribuzio Meat Market on 18th Avenue in Bensonhurst when the suspect grabbed her and threw her to the ground and ran, police said.

Five minutes later, the same man flashed a 31-year-old woman standing at a bus stop on the corner of 18th Avenue and 79th Street.

The victim walked away and the suspect chased her. He then pulled down his pants again to expose his genitals before punching her in the face and fleeing, police said.

The victim sustained a laceration to her lip.

The suspect is described as a black man, age 30 to 40, who's 5'9" with a medium build. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attackassaultsex assaultBensonhurstBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEX ASSAULT
Super accused of sexually assaulting girls in his buildings
EMT accused of sexually assaulting woman in ambulance
Suspect stalked, attempted to rape woman in Bensonhurst
2-year-old girl allegedly filmed in sex act by family members
More sex assault
Top Stories
Massive East Harlem apartment fire injures several
March For Our Lives: Half a million to rally in D.C. for gun control
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
American family who died in Mexico 'went to sleep and never woke up,' cousin says
LIRR train strikes car after GPS directed driver onto tracks
FDNY firefighter killed battling fire on Harlem movie set
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
Infants found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags in car
Show More
Company offering 12-foot wide family-sized mattress
United gives $10K to passenger bumped off flight
21-year-old charged with running revenge porn website
Toys 'R' Us begins massive going-out-of-business sale
Renowned jockey dies following horse racing accident
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
More Photos