Man calls victim 'Fake Jew' in possible Brooklyn bias attack

Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating a possible bias attack in Brooklyn.

Police say an attacker targeted an Orthodox Jewish man in Crown Heights.

The incident happened around 1:00 Saturday afternoon.

The victim's wife says her husband simply said hello to a man who he saw in the neighborhood and kept on walking. That's when she says the man called her husband a 'Fake Jew' and ran after him and attacked.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jewishanti-semitismbias crimeattackCrown HeightsNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Paterson police officer killed in patrol car crash
4 dead in Waffle House shooting, suspect sought
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Off-duty NYPD officer seriously injured in crash on Long Island
Police: Man wearing 'MAGA' hat, shirt assaults man on subway
Former Giants, Jets kicker apologizes for tweeting gun photo
4 men arrested in attack with box cutter in Nassau County
Here's how to find out if you've been exposed to measles
Show More
White Sox pitcher stable but critical after brain hemorrhage during game
Pedestrian critically injured in LI hit and run
ISIS bomber kills 57 at Afghanistan voter registration center
13 hurt when explosion, fire destroy NJ home during sleepover party
New leader for CT school that allegedly had student 'fight club'
More News