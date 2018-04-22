CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating a possible bias attack in Brooklyn.
Police say an attacker targeted an Orthodox Jewish man in Crown Heights.
The incident happened around 1:00 Saturday afternoon.
The victim's wife says her husband simply said hello to a man who he saw in the neighborhood and kept on walking. That's when she says the man called her husband a 'Fake Jew' and ran after him and attacked.
