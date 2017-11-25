Man charged in fatal shooting inside check cashing store in Brooklyn

A man was charged in a fatal shooting in a Brooklyn check cashing store.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police have made an arrest after a deadly shooting inside a check cashing store in Brooklyn.

20-year-old Efrain Rivera is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim, another 20-year-old man, was shot in the groin in the CFSC Check Cashing Place on Broadway in Bushwick in the middle of the Black Friday rush.

The suspect, eyewitnesses say, got mixed into the crowd and fled, dropping clothing nearby. It was a crowded sidewalk scene at the time of the shooting.

"The victim was saying 'Help me, I'm shot, help me I'm shot,' but nobody wanted to touch him, because you didn't know what was going on," said an eyewitnesss who did not want to be named.

Emily, another eyewitness, was right at the door of the store when the shooting began.

"I was trying to go into the check cashing place, but then when I heard the shots, I just ran," she said.

The victim, identified as Shaheem Bernard, was taken to Kings County Hospital where he later died.
