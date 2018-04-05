Man charged in massive cocaine ring out of dead mother's Upper West Side apartment

By
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A multi-state cocaine ring with roots on Manhattan's Upper West Side has been broken up after an eight month investigation.

Prosecutors say Gerardo Gonzalez was distributing drugs from his dead mother's apartment on Columbus Avenue and West 83rd Street.

The drugs were sold by five men in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Jersey City and Pittsburgh.



Multiple kilograms of cocaine, marijuana and $270,000 were seized during the investigation.

