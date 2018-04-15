Police: Man charged with DWI after fleeing scene of crash in Suffolk County

(Suffolk County Police photo)

BAYPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
Police say a man is under arrest after fleeing the scene of a crash on Long Island Sunday morning.

According to Suffolk County Police, 20-year-old Kevin Sheehan, Jr. of Blue Point was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion on Bayport Avenue.

He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a garage attached to a house at 482 Bayport Avenue near Davis Street at 12:08 a.m.

The driver fled the scene in the vehicle but officers were able to identify and locate him, police said.

No one was injured.

