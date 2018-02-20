A 20-year-old Waterbury man is accused of using a video call that included an image of a gun to make a threat against a city high school.Police tell the Waterbury Republican-American that Christopher Roman made the calls on Sunday to a 17-year-old who attends Kennedy High School.Police say Roman threated to "shoot up" the school.Police say the gun was not real.Roman is charged with threatening, breach of peace, brandishing a fake firearm and interfering with police.It was not clear if Roman, who does not have a listed phone number, has hired an attorney.