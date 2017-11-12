A man has been charged with manslaughter after a livery cab driver died after being struck in the head with a hockey stick.Kohji Kosugi, 39, was charged with manslaughter on Sunday evening.At about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, police say the 68-year-old Randolph Tolk was involved in an altercation with Kosugi at 20th Street and 11th Avenue in Chelsea.During the altercation, Tolk was hit in the head with a hockey stick.Tolk then returned to his vehicle and drove south on 11th Avenue, eventually making his way to Horatio Street and West Street in the West Village where he struck a median.EMS responded and transported the driver in critical condition to Lenox Health Greenwich Village where he was later pronounced dead.It is unclear whether the driver died from the assault, the collision, or from a medical condition.