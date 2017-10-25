Authorities say a New Jersey man has been charged with the murder of his mother.According to Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal, police were asked to conduct a welfare check Tuesday at a home on Spring Valley Road in Paramus where 30-year-old Jesus Lopez resided with his mother, 56-year-old Susana Lopez.An investigation revealed that Lopez had murdered his mother days earlier and that her remains were on the property, Grewal said.Police subsequently located her remains in a detached garage adjacent to the residence.Jesus Lopez is charged with murder, desecration of human remains, hindering apprehension and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.The son had a previous 2009 arrest for threatening to kill his mother, authorities say..He also had other arrests for drugs and driving with a suspended licenseThe cause of death has not been revealed.