New Jersey man charged with murdering his mother after body found in garage

A man is in custody in connection with his mother's death.

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say a New Jersey man has been charged with the murder of his mother.

According to Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal, police were asked to conduct a welfare check Tuesday at a home on Spring Valley Road in Paramus where 30-year-old Jesus Lopez resided with his mother, 56-year-old Susana Lopez.

An investigation revealed that Lopez had murdered his mother days earlier and that her remains were on the property, Grewal said.

Police subsequently located her remains in a detached garage adjacent to the residence.

Jesus Lopez is charged with murder, desecration of human remains, hindering apprehension and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The son had a previous 2009 arrest for threatening to kill his mother, authorities say..
He also had other arrests for drugs and driving with a suspended license

The cause of death has not been revealed.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
